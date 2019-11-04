Global Compression Garments and Stockings Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

About Compression Garments and Stockings Market:

Compression garments are pieces of clothing that fit tightly around the skin. In medical contexts, compression garments provide support for people who have to stand for long periods or have poor circulation. These come in varying degrees of compression, and higher degree compression sleeves, such as sleeves that provide compression of 2030 mmHg or higher, typically require a doctor’s prescription.[1] Compression garments worn on the legs can help prevent deep vein thrombosis and reduce swelling, especially while traveling.

This segment is the most attractive segment in the North America regional market, with a market attractiveness index of 1.9 over the forecast period.

3M

BSN

Covidien

medi

SIGVARIS

Therafirm

2XU

Santemol

Leonisa

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Gradient Compression Stockings

Anti-Embolism Compression Stockings

Upper Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments Compression Garments and Stockings Market Report Segmented by Application:

Varicose Vein

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology