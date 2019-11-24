Global Compressor Valve Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Global “Compressor Valve Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Compressor Valve market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Compressor Valve industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Compressor valves are valves used within a compressor to allow gas flow to and from the cylinder area. They operate based on pressure difference: if the pressure below the valve is greater than the pressure above plus the spring force, it opens. The valves function as spring-loaded non-return valves, with the gas only being able to flow in one direction.The compressor valve is mainly used to support the production and maintenance of the compressor. Therefore, it is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Among them, European consumption accounts for over 40% of the total.The global market for compressor valve has been in mature status for the past years. The reciprocating compressor was one of the earliest compressors invented, and the valve, as the main part of the reciprocating compressor, was extremely easy to damage, and the screw compressor gradually became a mainstream.In the downstream, Mechanical Field and Oil and Gas are the main consumer areas, accounting for more than 66% of consumption in both areas.we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The Compressor Valve market was valued at 620 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 610 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Compressor Valve.

