Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Global “Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market:

  • Cadens Medical Imaging
  • EDDA Technology
  • Inc.
  • Fujifilm
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hologic Inc.
  • iCAD Inc.
  • Invivo Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Median Technologies
  • Merge Healthcare Inc.
  • Neusoft Corporation
  • Parascript LLC
  • Riverain Technologies
  • Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Agfa Healthcare

    Know About Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market: 

    The global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

    Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market by Applications:

  • Oncology
  • Other Diseases

    Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market by Types:

  • Mammography
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
  • Ultrasound
  • Tomosynthesis
  • Computed Tomography (CT)

    Regions covered in the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Product
    6.3 North America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Product
    7.3 Europe Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

