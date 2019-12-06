Global Computer On Module (COM) Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026!!

Global “Computer On Module (COM) Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Computer On Module (COM) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

ADLink

Congatec

Portwell

MSC Technologies (Avnet)

Advantech

Kontron

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech (Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link

iWave Systems Technologies

Market Segmentation of Computer On Module (COM) Market Market by Application

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Others

Market by Type

ARM Architecture

x86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]