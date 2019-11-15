Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Concentrated Nitric Acid market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Concentrated Nitric Acid market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Concentrated Nitric Acid basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Ammonium nitrate is estimated to be the largest segment among the applications. It is widely used in fertilizers and explosives. In fertilizers, ammonium nitrate can be used directly, or it can be used as an intermediate for other nitrogen fertilizers, such as calcium ammonium nitrate and urea ammonium nitrate..

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings

Inc.

Potash Corp

Agrium Inc.

OCI N.V.

BASF

Hanwha Corporation

Linde Group

UBE Industries

LSB Industries Inc. and many more. Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Concentrated Nitric Acid Market can be Split into:

Ammonium Nitrate

Adipic Acid

Nitrobenzene

Toluene Diisocyanate

Others. By Applications, the Concentrated Nitric Acid Market can be Split into:

Agrochemicals

Explosives

Automotive

Electronics