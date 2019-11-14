Global Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Cement is used as a binding material in construction. Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete before or during blending for high workability, high strength, durability, watertight, wear resistant, and high finish. Various types of admixtures used in concrete are fly ash, silica fume, rice husk ash, superplasticizers, normal plasticizers, waterproofing agents, air-entraining agents, water-reducing agents, retarding agents, hydration-control agents, accelerating agents, anti-corrosion agents, coloring agents, and others..

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

Mapie S.p.A

Pidilite Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

W.R. Grace & Company

CEMEX

Conmix Ltd.

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Chryso S.A.S and many more. Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market can be Split into:

Mineral Admixtures

Chemical Admixtures. By Applications, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market can be Split into:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure