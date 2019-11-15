 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Concrete Vibrator Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Concrete Vibrator

Global Concrete Vibrator Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Concrete Vibrator Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Concrete Vibrator industry.

Geographically, Concrete Vibrator Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Concrete Vibrator including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Concrete Vibrator Market Repot:

  • Exen
  • Wacker Neuson
  • Atlas Copco
  • Multiquip
  • Foshan Yunque
  • Wamgroup
  • Vibco
  • Badger Meter
  • Enarco
  • Weber
  • Minnich
  • Laier
  • KZW
  • Denver Concrete Vibrator
  • Rokamat
  • AEC
  • Shatal
  • Oztec

    About Concrete Vibrator:

    Concrete vibrator, also known as concrete vibrating machine, acts through vibration driven by some power removing honeycomb phenomena to exclude internal pores which due to its own gravity of the concrete. This makes the concrete to compact.

    Concrete Vibrator Industry report begins with a basic Concrete Vibrator market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Concrete Vibrator Market Types:

  • Internal Vibrator
  • External Vibrator
  • Others

    Concrete Vibrator Market Applications:

  • Architectural Engineering
  • Dam engineering
  • Mine and Well engineering
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • Global recession has impacted the concrete vibrator industry, particularly in Europe and North America. However, the concrete vibrator market is experiencing enormous growth. The China, EU and USA regions are the major consumer in the market and have accounted for about 79% market share with respect to volume in 2014. Though in some areas the growth rate will be some volatility, the total market is further expected to show growth in the future, mainly due to the growth potential of the real estate market in China and India.
  • Concrete vibrators are mainly used in industry, such as dam construction, mine and well construction, bridges construction etc. Other applications include housing construction and other concrete engineering. Growing demand from mining industry and increasing number of upcoming highway construction projects are some of the factors anticipated to drive the concrete vibrators market growth over the forecast period.
  • The worldwide market for Concrete Vibrator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Concrete Vibrator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on Concrete Vibrator Market major leading market players in Concrete Vibrator industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Concrete Vibrator Industry report also includes Concrete Vibrator Upstream raw materials and Concrete Vibrator downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Concrete Vibrator Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Concrete Vibrator by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Concrete Vibrator Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Concrete Vibrator Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Concrete Vibrator Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Concrete Vibrator Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Concrete Vibrator Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Concrete Vibrator Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Concrete Vibrator Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Concrete Vibrator Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

