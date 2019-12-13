 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture

GlobalConcrete Waterproofing Admixture Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market size.

About Concrete Waterproofing Admixture:

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

Top Key Players of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market:

  • Kryton(CA)
  • Xypex Chemical(CA)
  • Fosroc(UK)
  • Grace(US)
  • Hycrete(US)
  • SIKA(CH)
  • BASF Rheomac(DE)
  • Penetron(US)
  • Schomburg(DE)
  • Markham Global(NZ)
  • IPA Systems(US)
  • Cemix(NZ)
  • Cementaid(AU)
  • Moxie(US)
  • Tecnochem(IT)
  • Dura Build Care(IN)
  • Hunan Yibao Building Material(CN)
  • Shenzhen Maidi Concrete(CN)
  • Hongsha Group(CN)
  • Sichuan Tongzhou(CN)
  • Huangteng Huagong(CN)
  • Hanyujiancai(CN)
  • Yuanda Building Materials(CN)
  • Lifei Concrete Admixture(CN)
  • Shijihongyu Waterproofing (CN)
  • Jiangshan Chemical(CN)
  • Chongqing Sansheng(CN)
  • Goodcrete(CN)

    Major Types covered in the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market report are:

  • Crystalline Type
  • Other Type

    Major Applications covered in the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market report are:

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use

    Scope of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market:

  • The concrete waterproofing admixture industry concentration is relatively low; there are over three hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, like Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, SIKA, BASF Rheomac, Penetron, Schomburg, Markham Global and IPA Systems etc. which are almost located in USA Canada and Germany and UK. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia and South America etc.
  • All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international onesâ, so they took low-end market in China.
  • We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Concrete Waterproofing Admixture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Concrete Waterproofing Admixture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Concrete Waterproofing Admixture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Report pages: 138

    1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Concrete Waterproofing Admixture by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

