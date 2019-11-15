Global Conductive Fabric Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Conductive Fabric Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Conductive Fabric Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Conductive Fabric is made of a nylon ripstop fabric, metallized with Cu/Ni, extremely strong and flexible. It has conductivity in all directions, i.e. along the axes X, Y and Z. Conductive textile can be supplied as a cloth or as pressure-sensitive adhesive (PAS) tape which is easy to apply to plastic housings in order to cover complex forms and shapes. Conductive textile has low contact resistance and the tape version has superior adhesive force. The product shields electromagnetic interference (EMI) effectively.

Conductive Fabric industry is relatively fragmented, and market competition is fierce. Bekaert is the world leading manufacturer in global Conductive Fabric market with the market share of 9.94%, in terms of revenue, followed by Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei group, Metaline, 31HK, Shieldex, KGS, Holland Shielding Systems, Metal Textiles, Parker Hannifin, Swift Textile Metalizing, HFC and ECT. The top 16 listed companies accounted for 68.90% of the revenue market share in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bekaert

Laird

Seiren

3M

Toray

Emei group

Metaline

31HK

Shieldex

KGS

Holland Shielding Systems

Metal Textiles

Parker Hannifin

Swift Textile Metalizing

HFC

ECT Conductive Fabric Market by Types

Copper-based Yarns Textiles

Silver Plated Yarns Textiles

Steel Filaments Textiles

Carbon-based Yarns Textiles

Others Conductive Fabric Market by Applications

Industrial & Commercial & Military

Medical & Healthcare

Electronic Industry