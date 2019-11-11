Global Connected Health Market by 2023 Report to Witness Impressive Growth: Growth, Size, Demand, Revenue, Types and Applications, Manufacturers

About Connected Health Market Report: Connected health is a new-age model for healthcare delivery that involves the use technology to provide healthcare services from a remote location. Connected health aims to make the most of the healthcare resources and provide increased, flexible opportunities for consumers to engage with clinicians and better self-manage their care. Medtronic and Apple are some of the prominent vendors in this market space.

Top manufacturers/players: GE Healthcare, Apple, Athenahealth, Philips Healthcare, Google, Abbott, Allscripts, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, HP, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, OMRON, Huawei, Evolent Health, Epic Systems, Medtronic, Zebra Technologies, Qualcomm, Skyscape

Connected Health Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Connected Health Market Segment by Type:

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic and Treatment Devices Connected Health Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Individual Customers