Global Construction Chemicals Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Construction Chemicals Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Construction Chemicals refer to the chemical products used in the construction industry. In this report, we study the Asphalt Additives, Concrete Admixtures, Adhesives, Sealants and Protective Coatings market.

At present, the major manufacturers of Construction chemicals are Bostik, Sika, Boysen, CORD Chemicals, REPUBLIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES (RCI), Henkel, 3M, BASF, etc. Bostik is the leader, holding 16.79% production market share in 2017.

In type, construction chemicals can be divided into concrete admixtures, sealants, adhesives, protective coatings and asphalt additives. Concrete admixtures is the largest product type with 41.69% share.

In application, construction chemicals downstream are wide and recently construction chemicals has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential construction, commercial construction and industrial construction. The Construction chemicals market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential construction which accounts for nearly 65.34% of total downstream consumption of Construction chemicals.

In the future, Philippines market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Construction chemicals production will show a trend of steady growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bostik

Sika Ag

Mapei

RCI

Parex

The Dow Chemical Company

KÃSTER

Boysen Paints

CORD CHEMICAL INC.

TWIN ACES INDUSTRIES

ALLGEMEINE BAU-CHEMIE PHIL

Sealbond

Hardex Corporation

ALPHATEC CHEMICAL CORP.

Evonik

BASF

Henkel

H.B. FULLER

3M Construction Chemicals Market by Types

Asphalt Additives

Concrete Admixtures

Adhesives

Sealants

Protective Coatings Construction Chemicals Market by Applications

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction