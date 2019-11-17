 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Construction Equipment Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Construction Equipment

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Construction Equipment Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Construction Equipment Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.
For industry structure analysis, the Asia Pacific construction equipment industry is not that concentrated. US manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Japan manufacturers such as Komatsu and Hitachi have leading market position in Asia Pacific after decades of development and Cultivation. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market in heavy construction equipment due to prospective growth in China which is followed by India, Japan, Singapore and other countries. In recent years, the demand for the construction equipment has been increasing with increasing speed as standard of living of people are increasing, disposable income are increasing, infrastructure is developing and most important people want their own house is forcing the heavy construction equipment market. Various economic factor that have led to the growth of the market are demand of heavy construction equipment. Government is taking initiative for various services like education, healthcare, public transport, infrastructure and other facilities are also helping the market to grow.With a ton of infrastructural opportunities and government initiatives the market for construction and mining equipment market is expected to grow with a promising CAGR. Robust economic growth, an expanding population and rapid urbanization are also aiding and supporting growth rates across Asia-Pacific region.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of construction equipment producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.The global construction equipment revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of construction equipment driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • SANY Group Company Ltd.
  • JCB
  • Doosan
  • XCMG
  • Hyundai Construction Equipment Company
  • Liebherr Group
  • Zoomlion
  • Deere
  • Kubota
  • CNH Global

    Construction Equipment Market by Types

  • Excavator
  • Loaders
  • Motor Graders
  • Dump Truck
  • Bulldozers

    Construction Equipment Market by Applications

  • Residential Building
  • Non-Residential Building
  • Engineering Working

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Construction Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Construction Equipment Segment by Type

    2.3 Construction Equipment Consumption by Type

    2.4 Construction Equipment Segment by Application

    2.5 Construction Equipment Consumption by Application

    3 Global Construction Equipment by Players

    3.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Construction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 167

