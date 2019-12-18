Global Construction Equipment Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.

For industry structure analysis, the Asia Pacific construction equipment industry is not that concentrated. US manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Japan manufacturers such as Komatsu and Hitachi have leading market position in Asia Pacific after decades of development and Cultivation. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market in heavy construction equipment due to prospective growth in China which is followed by India, Japan, Singapore and other countries. In recent years, the demand for the construction equipment has been increasing with increasing speed as standard of living of people are increasing, disposable income are increasing, infrastructure is developing and most important people want their own house is forcing the heavy construction equipment market. Various economic factor that have led to the growth of the market are demand of heavy construction equipment. Government is taking initiative for various services like education, healthcare, public transport, infrastructure and other facilities are also helping the market to grow.With a ton of infrastructural opportunities and government initiatives the market for construction and mining equipment market is expected to grow with a promising CAGR. Robust economic growth, an expanding population and rapid urbanization are also aiding and supporting growth rates across Asia-Pacific region.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of construction equipment producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.The global construction equipment revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of construction equipment driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY Group Company Ltd.

JCB

Doosan

XCMG

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Liebherr Group

Zoomlion

Deere

Kubota

CNH Global Construction Equipment Market by Types

Excavator

Loaders

Motor Graders

Dump Truck

Bulldozers Construction Equipment Market by Applications

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building