Global Construction Equipment Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.
For industry structure analysis, the Asia Pacific construction equipment industry is not that concentrated. US manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Japan manufacturers such as Komatsu and Hitachi have leading market position in Asia Pacific after decades of development and Cultivation. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market in heavy construction equipment due to prospective growth in China which is followed by India, Japan, Singapore and other countries. In recent years, the demand for the construction equipment has been increasing with increasing speed as standard of living of people are increasing, disposable income are increasing, infrastructure is developing and most important people want their own house is forcing the heavy construction equipment market. Various economic factor that have led to the growth of the market are demand of heavy construction equipment. Government is taking initiative for various services like education, healthcare, public transport, infrastructure and other facilities are also helping the market to grow.With a ton of infrastructural opportunities and government initiatives the market for construction and mining equipment market is expected to grow with a promising CAGR. Robust economic growth, an expanding population and rapid urbanization are also aiding and supporting growth rates across Asia-Pacific region.For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of construction equipment producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.The global construction equipment revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of construction equipment driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Construction Equipment Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Caterpillar
Construction Equipment Market by Types
Construction Equipment Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Construction Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Construction Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Construction Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Construction Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Construction Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
