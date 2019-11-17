Global Construction Glass Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Construction Glass, also called architectural glass, is used as a building material. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened and laminated glasses.

The Major regions to produce Construction Glass are China, Europe, US and Japan, which accounted for more than 85 % of production in total. The major consumption region is China, Europe, US.Construction Glass industry concentration is relatively low. The largest producer is AGC, accounting for 7.54 percent market share in volume in 2014ï¼followed by Guardian glass and Saint-Gobain. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable. Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Construction Glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in healthy and environment products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countriesâ companies.

The application of Construction Glass is residential and commercial. Commercial is the major application, which accounts for more than 39% of total consumption, but the consumption of residential is less and less in the world. The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Construction Glass brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Construction Glass field.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

