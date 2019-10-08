Global Construction Hoist Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Construction Hoist Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Construction Hoist market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Construction Hoist:

Construction Hoist is engineering equipment for the construction industry.Construction Hoist includes work platforms, transport platforms, as well as service elevator.Construction Hoist for transporting goods and building materials.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Zoomlion

GJJ

Alimak

XL Industries

Hongda Construction

XCMG

Fangyuan

Guangxi Construction

SYS

Dahan

Sichuan Construction

Böcker

STROS

GEDA

Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

China State Construction

Jaypee

ELECTROELSA

Below 2 ton

2-3 ton

Above 3 ton Construction Hoist Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Construction Hoist industry. Scope of Construction Hoist Market:

The Construction Hoist consumption volume was 20351 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 20888 Units in 2018 and 25234 Units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (44.03%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and North America. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status.

At present, the manufactures of Construction Hoist are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 50% in 2017 by production volume. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Zoomlion, GJJ, Alimak, XL Industries, Hongda Construction, etc.

The Construction Hoist market is spited to three segments, the Construction Hoist with transportation capacity below 2 ton, 2-3 ton and above 3 ton. the Construction Hoist with transportation capacity below 2 ton dominated the market, accounting for 58.65% production market in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Construction Hoist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.