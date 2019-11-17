Global Construction Hydrophobic Agent Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Hydrophobic agents are surface protection materials capable of increasing the angle of contact between the water and the concrete surface..

Wacker

Elotex

Baerlocher

Peter Greven

FACI S.P.A

Dover Chemical

Sunace

Dow Corning

Evonik

Shanxi Sanwei

Shandong Xindadi

Graf & Co. GmbH

Kao Chemicals and many more.

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa.

Metallic Stearates

Hydrophobic Polymers

Silicone Based Product

Fatty Acid Type Product.

Mortar

Concrete

Gypsum Board