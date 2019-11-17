Global Contact Lenses Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Contact Lenses Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Contact Lenses Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Contact Lenses (CLs) are lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

USA is the largest consumption region of Contact Lenses, with a sales market share nearly 30.5% and consumption value market share nearly 32%. However, the US market is relatively concentrated. About 94% of market share is concentrated in the hands of the international four major manufacturers.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the sales market share of 21%. Japan is another important market of Contact Lenses, enjoying 16% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

There are some manufacturers in China, and product quality is uneven. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future. In addition, there are some breakthroughs in research on Contact Lenses in China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

Hydron

Weicon

Bescon

NEO Vision

Clearlab

Oculus

Camax

Seed

Hoya Corp

OVCTEK Contact Lenses Market by Types

Soft Contact Lenses

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses Contact Lenses Market by Applications

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses