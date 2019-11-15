Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Contactless Payment Transaction market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Contactless Payment Transaction market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Contactless Payment Transaction basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies..

Contactless Payment Transaction Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Barclays

Apple Inc

Gemalto NV

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Ingenico Group

On Track Innovations Ltd

Inside Secure

Samsung Electronics Ltd

Wirecard AG

Verifone Systems Inc and many more. Contactless Payment Transaction Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Contactless Payment Transaction Market can be Split into:

Wearable Devices

Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

Contactless Mobile Payment. By Applications, the Contactless Payment Transaction Market can be Split into:

Transport

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare