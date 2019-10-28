Global Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market 2019: Expectable to Exceed Market Revenue, Size, Fragments and Market Competition Trend Projection to 2024

Global Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 comprises the basic insights that are identified with the worldwide market. The report contains a complete analysis of the current Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer market. It recognizes the market size and furthermore factors controlling the development of the market.

Controlled-release compound fertilizer is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward. Controlled-release fertilizers are also called coated or encapsulated fertilizers because the release is controlled by a polymer coating that contains a water-soluble fertilizer. Nutrients are released out of coated fertilizer through osmosis at a rate that is positively correlated with increased temperature. .

Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ICL

Koch

J.R. Simplot

Agrium

Florikan

JCAM Agri

Haifa Chemicals

AGLUKON

Kingenta

Shikefeng Chemical

SQM VITAS and many more. Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market can be Split into:

Polymer Coated Compound Fertilizer

Non-Polymer Coated Compound Fertilizer. By Applications, the Controlled-Release Compound Fertilizer Market can be Split into:

Professional

Consumers

Agriculture Industry