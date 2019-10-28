Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Controlled-release Fertilizers Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Controlled-release Fertilizers market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Controlled-release Fertilizers

Controlled-release fertilizers are fertilizers encapsulated inside a coat that slowly releases nutrients over time. This slow release increases the probability that nutrients will be taken up by the roots. This results in fewer losses (i.e., greater nutrient-use efficiency) and reduced pollution potential.Controlled-release fertilizers are also called coated or encapsulated fertilizers because the release is controlled by a polymer coating that contains a water-soluble fertilizer. Nutrients are released out of coated fertilizer through osmosis at a rate that is positively correlated with increased temperature.

Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Key Players:

Agrium

J.R. Simplot

Koch

Knox

ICL

Harrell’s

Helena Chemicals

Florikan

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Controlled-release Fertilizers has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Controlled-release Fertilizers in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Types:

Sulphur-coated urea (SCU)

Polymer-coated products

Polymer/ Sulphur-coated products

Others Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Applications:

Professional application

Consumers using

Sulphur-coated urea is the first generation product, and now it is replaced by the polymer/sulphur-coated products. While the polymer-coated products also occupy considerable market share.

In the market, the production of local manufacturers can not meet the local demand. So there are still mass products need to be introduced from abroad. In recent years, some local manufacturers like Haifa have expanded their capacity.

In the consumption market, professional application is the most important application, followed by consumers. In addition, the market share of products for agriculture is least, compared with the other two major applications.

