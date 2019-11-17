Global Cooking Knives Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “Cooking Knives Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Cooking Knives market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Cooking Knives Market Are:

Groupe SEB (France)

Kai Corporation (Japan)

Zwilling JA Henckels (Germany)

Victorinox (Switzerland)

Cutco Corporation (USA)

WÃ¼sthof Dreizack (Germany)

Shibazi (China)

Fiskars Corporation (Finland)

F. Dick (Germany)

Ginsu Knife (USA)

MAC Knife (Japan)

Yoshida Metal Industry (Japan)

CHROMA Cnife (USA)

Zhangxiaoquan (China)

Kyocera (Japan)

TOJIRO (Japan)

KitchenAid (USA)

Dexter-Russell (USA)

Wangmazi (China)

BergHOFF (Belgia)

Chan Chi Kee (Hong Kong, China)

Cuisinart (USA)

MCUSTA Zanmai (Japan)

Robert Welch (UK)

FÃ¼ri (Australia)

Mundial (USA)

Coltellerie Sanelli (Italy)

Spyderco (USA)

About Cooking Knives Market:

A Cooking Knive is any knife that is intended to be used in food preparation. While much of this work can be accomplished with a few general-purpose knives â notably a large chefs knife, a tough cleaver, and a small paring knife â there are also many specialized knives that are designed for specific tasks. Kitchen knives can be made from several different materials.

In the last several years, global market of Cooking Knive developed stablely, with an average growth rate of 5.1% (2013-2025). In 2017, global revenue of Kitchen knife is nearly 1.4 B USD; the actual production is about 230 M Unit.

In 2019, the market size of Cooking Knives is 1400 million US$ and it will reach 2080 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Cooking Knives:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cooking Knives in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Cooking Knives Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Chinease Style knife

Japanese Style Knife

West Style Knife

Others

Cooking Knives Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Common Knives

Meat Knives

Other Knives

Geographical Segmentation:

