Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

October 31, 2019

Coordinate

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device for measuring the physical geometrical characteristics of an object. This machine may be manually controlled by an operator or it may be computer controlled. Measurements are defined by a probe attached to the third moving axis of this machine. Probes may be mechanical, optical, laser, or white light, among others. A machine which takes readings in six degrees of freedom and displays these readings in mathematical form is known as a CMM.
Regionally, Europe is the biggest Consumption area of Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) in the world and China is the most potential market with the fastest growing rate of 16.19%.
From the view of application market, 45.51% is the most active and potential field because of the widely use of Automotive Industry in 2015. Although there is big difference between big companies such as Hexagon with new companies, especially in the price of products, customers still willing to pay more money to achieve products or service with higher quality. Therefore, it will become harder and harder for a new company which doesnt have its own core technology and R&D team to survive in this Technology-intensive battle.
As a new kind of materials for Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), the Consumption process will become mature gradually with more and more companies enter this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Hexagon
  • Zeiss
  • Mitutoyo
  • Nikon
  • Coord3
  • AEH
  • Wenzel
  • Leader Metrology
  • Tokyo Seimitsu
  • Mahr
  • Aberlink
  • Werth
  • Helmel

    Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market by Types

  • Bridge Machine
  • Horizontal Machine
  • Articulated-Arm Machines
  • Others

    Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market by Applications

  • Machinery Manufacturing
  • Automotive Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Joann Wilson
