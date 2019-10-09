Global Copper Strips Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

Copper Strips Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Copper Strips market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Copper Strips market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Copper is a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes. The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects.

Copper Strips market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Copper Strips market are: –

Aurubis

Mitsubishi Shindoh

EGM Group

KME

CNMC and many more Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Copper Strips market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Copper Strips in 2017.

In the industry, Aurubis profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Mitsubishi Shindoh and EGM Group ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 8.66%, 7.59% and 7.44% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Copper Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million US$ in 2024, from 13300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Thickness >10mm

Thickness 6-10mm