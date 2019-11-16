 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Core HR Software Market 2020 provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Core HR Software

Core HR Software products, also referred to as human resource information systems (HRISs), store employee information within a central system of record. Core HR systems are used to manage employee information, such as payroll and benefits data, within an easily accessible, centralized HR database. Companies use core HR software to maintain employee profiles, store relevant employee documents, and identify trends with a holistic view of the organization.

Summary

  • Core HR Software products, also referred to as human resource information systems (HRISs), store employee information within a central system of record. Core HR systems are used to manage employee information, such as payroll and benefits data, within an easily accessible, centralized HR database. Companies use core HR software to maintain employee profiles, store relevant employee documents, and identify trends with a holistic view of the organization. Core HR systems are most commonly implemented in HR departments, enabling HR managers to track employee records and report key trends to management. Many core HR solutions offer self-service options so that employees can update their benefits or contact information without interrupting HR workflows. Core HR software is often implemented as part of an integrated HR management suite, or offers integrations with third-party HR applications to increase its value across multiple HR functions.
  • The report forecast global Core HR Software market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Core HR Software industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Core HR Software by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Core HR Software market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Core HR Software according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Core HR Software company.4

    Key Companies

  • SAP
  • Workday
  • ADP
  • Oracle
  • SumTotal Systems
  • IBM
  • Ultimate Software
  • Paycom
  • DATEV
  • Paychex

    Market Segmentation of Core HR Software Market

    Market Segmentation of Core HR Software Market

    Market by Application

  • Enterprise Users
  • Commercial Users
  • Industrial Users
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Software
  • Services

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Core HR Software Market Analysis 2013-2020 and Forecast 2020-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Core HR Software Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Core HR Software

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Core HR Software Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 97

