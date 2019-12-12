Global Cork Stoppers Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Cork stopper is a stopper made of cork. Cork is an impermeable buoyant material, a prime-subset of bark tissue that is harvested for commercial use primarily from Quercus suber (the Cork Oak), which is endemic to southwest Europe and northwest Africa. Cork is composed of suberin, a hydrophobic substance and, because of its impermeable, buoyant, elastic, and fire retardant properties, it is used in a variety of products, the most common of which is wine stoppers. The montado landscape of Portugal produces approximately half of cork harvested annually worldwide, with Corticeira Amorim being the leading company in the industry. Cork was examined microscopically by Robert Hooke, which led to his discovery and naming of the cell, especially a bottle stopper.

Corked stopper industry has an intense competition in recent years. American consumers prefer wine with cork stoppers. In the past five years, the survey found that top 100 wine companies using cork stoppers lead the growth of the wine market. As of April 2015 , the use of cork packaging wines accounted for 59% market share, while five years ago, this share is only 50 %.

The technology here is continuing developing. What is more, its growth rate is very high with a growth rate of 9.95% in 2015. Even though the alternative products resulting in the market more competitive. The main drivers of the market here are: the development of the economy and, advances in cork technology innovation and sorting, testing technology, cork contamination problem has been greatly reduced, increase demand of wine, sustainable environmental awareness.

At present, there are nine companies make up more than 85 % market share of the US Cork Stoppers market in 2015, and the top two manufacturers are Nomacorc and Cork Supply, making more than 50% market share of the total market in US.

The US Cork Stoppers market has been growing fast in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the United States market through their quantity products and advance technology.

