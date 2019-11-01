Global Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Atherectomy is defined as minimally invasive surgery for removal of plaque blockages from coronary.

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive endovascular surgery technique for removing atherosclerosis from blood vessels within the body. It is an alternative to angioplasty for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, but the studies that exist are not adequate to determine if it is superior to angioplasty.

The classification of Coronary Atherectomy Devices includes Laser Atherectomy, Orbital Atherectomy, Rotational Atherectomy and Others and the proportion of Laser Atherectomy in 2017 is about 38.3%.

Coronary Atherectomy Devices is widely used in Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The most proportion of Coronary Atherectomy Devices is used in hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is 63.8%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 86.7% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10%.

Market competition is not intense. Boston Scientific, Philips, Cardiovascular Systems, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

Boston Scientific

Philips

Cardiovascular Systems

Laser Atherectomy

Orbital Atherectomy

Rotational Atherectomy

Others Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics