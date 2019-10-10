 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Corrosion

Global “Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market” 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market.

About Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market:

  • Anti-corrosion refers to the protection of metal surfaces from corroding in high-risk (corrosive) environments. When metallic materials are put into corrosive environments, they tend to have chemical reactions with the air and/or water. The effects of corrosion become evident on the surfaces of these materials. For example, after putting a piece of iron into a corrosive atmosphere for an extended period, it starts rusting due to oxygen interaction with water on the surface of the piece of iron.
  • Between 2017 and 2025, powder-based corrosion protection polymer coatings are anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of not more than US$ 652 Mn in the global market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating.

    Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Polycorp
  • Koch Knight
  • STEULER
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Jotun
  • Axalta
  • Ashland
  • Sherwin Williams
  • PPG
  • BASF

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Alkyd
  • Acrylic
  • Fluoropolymer
  • Others

    • Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Marine
  • Oil and Gas
  • Power Generation
  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Others

    • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Size

    2.2 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Production by Type

    6.2 Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Revenue by Type

    6.3 Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

