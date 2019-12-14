 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Corrugated Tube Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Corrugated Tube

GlobalCorrugated Tube Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Corrugated Tube market size.

About Corrugated Tube:

A Corrugated Tube is a tube with a series of parallel ridges and grooves on its surface. This pipe can be manufactured of steel or plastic such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or PVC. It can be coated or lined. Corrugated pipe is used in applications such as drains where flexibility, durability, and strength are important attributes.

Top Key Players of Corrugated Tube Market:

  • FrÃ¤nkische Rohrwerke
  • PMA
  • Flexa
  • Murrplastik
  • Adaptaflex
  • Teaflex
  • Reiku
  • Schlemmer
  • Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
  • ADS
  • TIJARIA
  • Corma Inc.
  • Bina Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd
  • JunXing Pipe
  • Pars Ethylene Kish Co
  • JM Eagle

    Major Types covered in the Corrugated Tube Market report are:

  • Single Wall Corrugated (SWC)
  • Double Wall Corrugated (DWC)

    Major Applications covered in the Corrugated Tube Market report are:

  • Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct
  • Drainage & Sewerage Lines
  • Building & Construction

    Scope of Corrugated Tube Market:

  • There are many Corrugated Tube manufactures in the world, global Corrugated Tube production will reach about 530555 MT in 2016 from 422822 MT in 2011. The average growth is about 4.65% from 2011 to 2016. Corrugated Tube production main focus on USA and Europe, Corrugated Tube production took about 70.4%, Europe Corrugated Tube production took about 45.9% of total market in 2015, USA Corrugated Tube production took about 24.5%
  • Global demand of Corrugated Tube has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.65%, and similar to production growth. Corrugated Tube major type is Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) and Double Wall Corrugated (DWC). Downstream applications field include Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct, Drainage & Sewerage Lines and Building & Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Corrugated Tube, and stimulate the development of Corrugated Tube industry.
  • The worldwide market for Corrugated Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Corrugated Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Corrugated Tube product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Corrugated Tube, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Corrugated Tube in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Corrugated Tube competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Corrugated Tube breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Corrugated Tube market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Corrugated Tube sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Corrugated Tube Market Report pages: 138

