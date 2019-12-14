Global Corrugated Tube Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Corrugated Tube Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Corrugated Tube market size.

About Corrugated Tube:

A Corrugated Tube is a tube with a series of parallel ridges and grooves on its surface. This pipe can be manufactured of steel or plastic such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or PVC. It can be coated or lined. Corrugated pipe is used in applications such as drains where flexibility, durability, and strength are important attributes.

Top Key Players of Corrugated Tube Market:

FrÃ¤nkische Rohrwerke

PMA

Flexa

Murrplastik

Adaptaflex

Teaflex

Reiku

Schlemmer

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

ADS

TIJARIA

Corma Inc.

Bina Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd

JunXing Pipe

Pars Ethylene Kish Co

JM Eagle Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14112938 Major Types covered in the Corrugated Tube Market report are:

Single Wall Corrugated (SWC)

Double Wall Corrugated (DWC) Major Applications covered in the Corrugated Tube Market report are:

Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct

Drainage & Sewerage Lines

Building & Construction Scope of Corrugated Tube Market:

There are many Corrugated Tube manufactures in the world, global Corrugated Tube production will reach about 530555 MT in 2016 from 422822 MT in 2011. The average growth is about 4.65% from 2011 to 2016. Corrugated Tube production main focus on USA and Europe, Corrugated Tube production took about 70.4%, Europe Corrugated Tube production took about 45.9% of total market in 2015, USA Corrugated Tube production took about 24.5%

Global demand of Corrugated Tube has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.65%, and similar to production growth. Corrugated Tube major type is Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) and Double Wall Corrugated (DWC). Downstream applications field include Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct, Drainage & Sewerage Lines and Building & Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Corrugated Tube, and stimulate the development of Corrugated Tube industry.

The worldwide market for Corrugated Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 3390 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Corrugated Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.