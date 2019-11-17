Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Cosmetics are not allowed to have drug effects. So in cosmetics, the term âactive ingredientâ is a marketing term for an ingredient that people believe has some effect but is not legally allowed to. For example, some marketers say Vitamin C is an active ingredient for skin lightening.

For the production, Europe is the largest production region contributing to nearly 42% market share in 2017. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

DSM

Dow

Symrise

Croda

Seppic

Ashland

Solvay

Gattefosse

Eastman

AkzoNobel

Elementis

Lubrizol

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Lonza Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market by Types

Moisturizers

Anti-ageing

Exfoliators

Antimicrobial

UV Filters

Skin-Lightening Agent

Other Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market by Applications

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products