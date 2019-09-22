Global Cosmetic Market Size Report 2019 -2025: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Global “Cosmetic Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Cosmetic Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Cosmetic Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

L’oreal

Avon

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Oriflame

Revlon

Kao

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Know About Cosmetic Market: Cosmetics are products used for cleansing, promoting attractiveness, or enhancing the appearance without affecting the body's structure or functions.

The trend for healthy and glowing skin among consumers has stimulated the demand for these products, especially those improving skin conditions. At present, skin care products, such as sunscreen and moisturizers, are in higher demand due to the awareness of effects of exposure to sun on skin.

The global Cosmetic market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Specialty Stores (Beauty & Drug Stores)

Large & Small Retail Stores (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Others)

Online Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Skin & Sun Care

Hair Care

Deodorants

Makeup & Color Cosmetics