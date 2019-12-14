Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Cosmetic Pigments Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Cosmetic Pigments market size.

About Cosmetic Pigments:

Refers to the pigment after special processing, it can reach the excipients added standards. No side effects on the human body.

Top Key Players of Cosmetic Pigments Market:

ASF

Lanxess

Clariant

Huntsman

Sun Chemicals

Kobo Products

Merck

Sensient Cosmetic

ECKART

Miyoshi Kasei

Nihon Koken Kogyo

CQV

Sudarshan

Neelikon

Yipin Pigments

Major Types covered in the Cosmetic Pigments Market report are:

Inorganic

Organic Major Applications covered in the Cosmetic Pigments Market report are:

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products Scope of Cosmetic Pigments Market:

The global Cosmetic Pigments industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Sun Chemicals. At present, Huntsman is the world leader, holding 15.1% production market share in 2016.

Cosmetic Pigments downstream is wide and recently Cosmetic Pigments has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Facial Make-Up, Lip Products. Globally, the Cosmetic Pigments market is mainly driven by growing demand for Lip Products. Lip Products accounts for nearly 20.4% of total downstream consumption of Cosmetic Pigments in global.

Cosmetic Pigments can be mainly divided into inorganic Cosmetic Pigments, organic Cosmetic Pigments. Which inorganic Cosmetic Pigments captures about 59% of Cosmetic Pigments market in 2016. This pattern will not be drastic changes in the future.

The worldwide market for Cosmetic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.