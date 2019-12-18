 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Cosmetic Raw Materials

GlobalCosmetic Raw Materials Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Cosmetic Raw Materials market size.

About Cosmetic Raw Materials:

Cosmetic Raw Materials refers to the chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing of cosmetics. Cosmetics are composed of a number of raw materials that are processed together to produce a final product. The exact ingredients differ among products, but the types of raw materials tend to be the same. These different types include active ingredients, aesthetic additions, and materials that influence product use. Diluents, stabilizers, and adjustment agents are also typical raw materials for cosmetics, as are ingredients that assist ease of production and increase marketing value.

Top Key Players of Cosmetic Raw Materials Market:

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Givaudan
  • Dow
  • Firmenich
  • International Flavors & Fragrances
  • Nippon Seiki
  • AkzoNobel
  • Solvay
  • Lonza
  • Croda
  • Lubrizol
  • AAK Personal Care
  • Eastman
  • Symrise
  • Kao
  • Ashland
  • Innospecinc
  • Stepan
  • DSM
  • Seppic
  • Jarchem
  • Clariant
  • Galaxy Surfactants
  • Followers Song
  • Tinci Materials
  • Zhejiang Zanyu
  • Guangzhou DX Chemical
  • Shanghai Delta Industry
  • Guangzhou Startec

    Major Types covered in the Cosmetic Raw Materials Market report are:

  • Active Ingredients
  • Aesthetic Materials
  • Surfactants And Solvents
  • Synthetic
  • Natural

    Major Applications covered in the Cosmetic Raw Materials Market report are:

  • Skin Care
  • Makeup
  • Perfume
  • Sunscreen
  • Other

    Scope of Cosmetic Raw Materials Market:

  • First, fierce competition exists in cosmetic raw material industry. However, the major market is occupied by the giant transnational corporations like Evonik, Ashland and BASF. Consequently, it would be hard for small companies to survived and get high profit in this market. Globally, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. As North America and Europe are the largest consumers of cosmetics and other personal care goods, big cosmetic manufacturers are highly concentrated in these areas, which result in the highly developed market of cosmetic raw materials in this market.
  • Second, for the giant transnational corporations, their production bases are located in many areas, which are usually located near the end market. Clariant has manufacture sites in Germany, Brazil and China, and BASF has manufacture sites in Germany and India. For example, multinational consumer goods companies like LOrÃ©al, Kanebo and Unilever continue to pursue opportunities in fast-growing Latin American, Eastern European and Asian markets. Increasingly, these companies are seeking cosmetic chemical suppliers with production capabilities in these regions or the ability to guarantee supply on demand via local inventories.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. As the innovation of downstream market is changing fast, cosmetic raw material market has been in fast innovation, too. For the passing years, many function ingredients are invented to rectify the physical standard of human, especially female. Cosmeceuticalsâcosmetics with pharmaceutical propertiesâare playing an increasingly important role in the personal care industry, especially in Europe. Now cosmeceuticals are produced by many cosmetic raw materials manufacturers to sell to skin care industry. It is well recognized that manufacturers with strong research and innovation ability can survive in cosmetic and cosmetic raw material industry.
  • The worldwide market for Cosmetic Raw Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cosmetic Raw Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Cosmetic Raw Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cosmetic Raw Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cosmetic Raw Materials in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Cosmetic Raw Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Cosmetic Raw Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Cosmetic Raw Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cosmetic Raw Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Report pages: 137

