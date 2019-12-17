Global Cotton Yarn Winding Machine Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024!!

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8)

Summary

  • Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions. For commercial use B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbides unique properties include: high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross section.
    Key Companies

  • 3M
  • JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”
  • Washington Mills
  • H.C. Starck
  • Dalian Jinma Boron Technology
  • Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive
  • Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide
  • Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology
  • Songshan Special Materials
  • Mudanjiang Chenxi Boron Carbide
  • Songshan Boron Technology
  • Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive
  • Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide

    Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Nuclear Applications
  • Ballistic Armour
  • Nozzles
  • Refractory Materials
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Micro Powder
  • Abrasive Powder

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    The product range of the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

