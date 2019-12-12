Global Counter UAV Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Counter UAV Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Counter UAV Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902658

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Counter UAV industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 39.61% of the total value of global Counter UAV in 2015. Lockheed Martin is the world leading manufacturer in global Counter UAV market with the market share of 5.07% in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin

SRC

Thales SA

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

Dedrone

DroneShield

Aaronia AG

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

Airbus Defence and Space

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance System

Chess Dynamics Ltd Counter UAV Market by Types

Type I

Type II Counter UAV Market by Applications

Civil