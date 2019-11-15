Global CPVC Pipe Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “CPVC Pipe Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global CPVC Pipe Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as âCPVC pipe,â is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

In USA market, the sales of CPVC pipe increased from 29.2 K MT in 2013 to 41.9 K MT in 2017, with CAGR of 9.39%. In 2017, the USA CPVC market is led by West region, capturing about 38.25% of USA CPVC sales. South is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.25% share. At present, the major sales of CPVC pipe are concentrated in Georg Fischer Harvel, IPEX, Charlotte Pipe. Georg Fischer Harvel is the leader, holding 49% sales market share in 2017.In application, CPVC pipe downstream is wide and recently CPVC pipe has acquired increasing significance in various fields, like chemical processing, industrial manufacturing, wastewater treatment and hot and cold water distribution. The CPVC pipe market is mainly driven by growing demand from Hot and Cold Water Distribution. According to the appearance, CPVC pipe can be mainly divided into Schedule 40 and Schedule 80, which Schedule 40 accounts for about 62% of CPVC pipe market. Affected by the global market, upstream raw materials gradually increased in the second half of 2017, leading to a rebound in sales prices in 2017. As Lubrizol and Japan Sekisui Chemical continue to expand their CPVC production capacity, the future CPVC pipe market will maintain a large growth rate, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite the long history of US CPVC pipe market application, it will maintain growth trend in the future, especially it has great potential in replacing metal pipes.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Georg Fischer Harvel

IPEX

Charlotte Pipe

Tyco

Bow Plumbing Group

Silver-Line Plastics

Tianjin Hongtai Pipe Industry

Youli Holding

Cresline Plastic Pipe

Genova Products

Viking CPVC Pipe Market by Types

Schedule 40

Schedule 80 CPVC Pipe Market by Applications

Chemical Processing

Industrial Manufacturing

Wastewater Treatment

Hot and Cold Water Distribution