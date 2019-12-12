Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Crop protection (agrochemicals) products refer to the chemical product used in the agriculture industry.
Owing to the abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many crop protection (agrochemicals) manufacturers all over the world. While Philippines have several local crop protection (agrochemicals) suppliers and it mainly import crop protection (agrochemicals) from other countries.
Major market participants in Philippines are Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation, Sinochem and Rotam etc. Among them, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation is a local supplier. Philippines top eight suppliersâ revenue took a share of 76.45% in 2017.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Syngenta
Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market by Types
Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Segment by Type
2.3 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption by Type
2.4 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Segment by Application
2.5 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption by Application
3 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) by Players
3.1 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) by Regions
4.1 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) by Regions
4.2 Americas Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Distributors
10.3 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Customer
11 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Product Offered
12.3 Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 161
