Global Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Crop protection (agrochemicals) products refer to the chemical product used in the agriculture industry.

Owing to the abundant raw material resource and mature technology, there are many crop protection (agrochemicals) manufacturers all over the world. While Philippines have several local crop protection (agrochemicals) suppliers and it mainly import crop protection (agrochemicals) from other countries.

Major market participants in Philippines are Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Dow Agro Sciences, Monsanto, DuPont, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation, Sinochem and Rotam etc. Among them, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation is a local supplier. Philippines top eight suppliersâ revenue took a share of 76.45% in 2017.

