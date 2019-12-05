Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, and roofs and other applications.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. Generally, there are two types of cross-laminated timber (CLT) such as adhesive-bonded CLT and mechanically fastened CLT. Adhesive-bonded CLT is a common cross-laminated timber (CLT). In 2016, sales of adhesive-bonded CLT took a share of 91.38%.

Global major cross-laminated timber (CLT) production regions are Austria, Germany and other Europe region. Austria is a largest produce country. Global consumption regions are also concentrated in Europe. In 2016, Austria consumed about 41.40% of global total consumption. Germany consumed about 169.6 K Sq.m, with a share of 15.55%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Stora Enso

Binderholz

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

MHM Abbund-Zentrum

Hasslacher Norica

Merk Timber

Lignotrend

Eugen Decker

Thoma Holz

Schilliger Holz

W. u. J. Derix

HMS Bausysteme

Structurlam Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market by Types

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market by Applications

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building