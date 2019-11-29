Global Crossbows Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Crossbows Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Crossbows Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
This report studies the crossbows market. Crossbow is a medieval weapon consisting of a bow fixed transversely on a stock having a trigger mechanism to release the bowstring, and often incorporating or accompanied by a mechanism for bending the bow. Crossbows are primarily used for hunting and target shooting.
North America is the dominate consumer of Crossbows, the sales volume was 250.2 K Units in 2016, accounting for about 36.52% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the sales market share of 28.67%. And North America and Europe are expected to remain the leading position in the forecast period.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Crossbows industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the developed countries, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Crossbows production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in Crossbows industry are Bowtech, TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, Barnett Crossbows, Crosman and PSE Archery. Bowtech is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 24.86% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 53.58% sales share of the market in 2016.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Crossbows Market by Types
Crossbows Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Table of Content of Global Crossbows Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Crossbows Segment by Type
2.3 Crossbows Consumption by Type
2.4 Crossbows Segment by Application
2.5 Crossbows Consumption by Application
3 Global Crossbows by Players
3.1 Global Crossbows Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Crossbows Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Crossbows Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
No. of Pages: – 165
