Global Cryocoolers Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Cryocoolers Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Cryocooler comes from the phrase âcryogenic cooler,â and is a device for providing active cooling of something down to cryogenic temperatures. There is a wide range of these devices (pulse tube, Stirling, GM, Joule Thompson) that use different thermodynamic cycles and techniques to generate the cooling.

The market for stirling cryocoolers is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2021 in the global cryocooler market. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include growing adoption of these cryocoolers in a variety of applications such as space, military, medical, and commercial among others. The stirling cryocoolers are small in size and offer higher efficiencies compared to the other cryocoolers.

The key cryocooler system providers from North America and Europe led the global cryocooler market in 2016. These companies have been providing their offerings worldwide and are focusing on expanding their positions in the key markets in APAC and Row. Some of the major companies have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, capacity expansions, and joint ventures to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

The global cryocooler market in the Americas held the largest share in 2016; however, the market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of wide range of cryocoolers in semiconductor fabrication, automotive industry, and space applications among others.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Chart Industries

Brooks Automation

Sunpower

Cryomech

Advanced Research Systems

DH Industries

Thales cryogenics

Ricor â Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

Superconductor Technologies

Cobham

AIM

Lihantech Cryocoolers Market by Types

Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers

Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers

Stirling Cryocoolers

Joule-Thomson Cryocoolers

Brayton Cryocoolers

Others Cryocoolers Market by Applications

Military

Electronics

Energy

Space

Research and Development