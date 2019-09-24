Global Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market also studies the global Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2):

Cyanamide is an organic compound with the formula CN2H2. This white solid is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds. It is also used as an alcohol deterrent drug in Canada, Europe and Japan. The molecule features a nitrile group attached to an amino group. Derivatives of this compound are also referred to as cyanamides, the most common being calcium cyanamide(CaCN2).

Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market by Manufactures:

Evonik

Richman Chemical

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)

Ningxia Darong

Jiangsu Deda

Company Rugao Zhongru

Company Taixing Youlian

Company Taixing Kangtai

Company Taixing Taipeng

Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market Types:

Solution30%

Solution50%

Solution95% Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market Applications:

defoliant

pesticides

Growth regulator

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Asia’s economies in a state of slow growth, cyanamide market have certain potential in Asia, while China’s demand is relatively stable.

Cyanamide is a type of organic compound widely used in Agricultural industry, Pharmaceutical industry, etc. The Solution product is the most used type in the world at present. The representative contents of cyanamide are 30%, 50%.

At present, Alz Chem, Evonik, NIPPON CARBIDE, Ningxia Darong, Taixing Youlian, Rugao Zhongru, TaixingKangtai ,Xinmiao Chemical, Jiangsu Deda, Shandong Efirm are the global leading producers of the hydrogen cyanamide, and top ten of them shared about 70% of the global total production.

Currently, China, Japan and Germany are the major producers in the world, and the three shared about 80% of the global total production in 2015, while China, Europe and Japan are most key consumption regions of cyanamide, the three shared about 80% of the total.

The worldwide market for Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.