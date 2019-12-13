Global Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) is a cycloaliphatic monofunctional alcohol. It is a clear colorless liquid. CTF is used in acrylic acid esters for radiation curing and in fatty acid esters in synthetic lubricants.

The major manufacturer is Perstorp in Europe At present, the production of Perstorp is 1740 MT in 2016. And the global Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.76% of global consumption of Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal. Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal downstream is wide and recently Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Synthetic Lubricants, Radiation Curing Coating and others. Globally, the Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal market is mainly driven by growing demand for Radiation Curing Coating. Radiation Curing Coating accounts for nearly 71.33% of total downstream consumption of Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal in global.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal is estimated to be 2650 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Perstorp

… Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Market by Types

Industrial Grade

Lubricating Grade Cyclic Trimethylolpropane Formal (CTF) Market by Applications

Synthetic Lubricants

Radiation Curing Coating