Global Cycling Clothing Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Cycling Clothing Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Cycling Clothing is clothing designed to be worn while cycling. Cycling wear includes cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling jacket and cycling wind coats.

USA was the largest regional market for Cycling Clothing, with revenue USD 1174 million in 2017. It is further expected to grow due to more and more people pay attention to healthy lifestyles. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 21.57% from 2017 to 2024.

