 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Cycling Helmet Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Cycling Helmet

Global “Cycling Helmet Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Cycling Helmet Market. growing demand for Cycling Helmet market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14495971

Summary

  • Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so riderâs skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to riderâs head. Shells of cycling helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.
  • The report forecast global Cycling Helmet market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Cycling Helmet industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cycling Helmet by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Cycling Helmet market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Cycling Helmet according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Cycling Helmet company.4

    Key Companies

  • BRG Sports
  • Dorel
  • Limar
  • Trek Bicycle
  • Rudy Project
  • Orbea
  • AIROH
  • Specialized
  • Zhuhai Safety Helmets
  • MET
  • Selev
  • KASK
  • Giant
  • SenHai Sports Goods
  • RockBros
  • ABUS
  • Lee Sports Goods
  • HardnutZ
  • Gubbike
  • Foshan Xinyuan Helmets
  • Casco
  • LAS helmets
  • Lazer
  • Louis Garneau
  • Shenghong Sports
  • Merida
  • Bern Unlimited
  • Mavic
  • Moon Helmet
  • SCOTT Sports
  • Rosebank
  • OGK
  • Cratoni
  • Boardman Bikes
  • Catlike
  • POC
  • Uvex
  • KED Helmsysteme
  • Luxiang
  • BiOS

    Cycling Helmet Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Commuter
  • Recreation
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • MTB Helmets
  • Road Helmets
  • Sport Helmets

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14495971     

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Cycling Helmet market Volume and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 175

    Purchase This Report (Price 3000 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14495971   

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Cycling Helmet Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Cycling Helmet Market trends
    • Global Cycling Helmet Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/14495971#TOC

    The product range of the Cycling Helmet market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Cycling Helmet pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Global Trifluoromethanesulfonic acid Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

    Global Gas Flow Meters Market 2020 Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2025

    Global PVC Foam Sheet Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

    Screen Mesh Market Opportunities, Demands, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Sales Area and Its Competitors by 2024

    Global Glass Tableware Market 2019 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

    Sodium Peroxide Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025

    Inflight Catering Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

    Industrial Girth Gear Market 2024: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.