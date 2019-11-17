 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Cycling Power Meter Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Cycling Power Meter

GlobalCycling Power Meter Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Cycling Power Meter market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Cycling Power Meter Market:

  • Garmin
  • Pioneer
  • Shimano
  • SRAM
  • SRM Schoberer Rad Messtechnik
  • Rotor Bike Components
  • Favero Electronics
  • Stages Cycling
  • Saris Cycling Group
  • Verve Cycling
  • Watteam

    About Cycling Power Meter Market:

  • A cycling power meter is a device on a bicycle that measures the power output of the rider. Most cycling power meters use strain gauges to measure torque applied, and when combined with angular velocity, calculate power.
  • Technological enhancements have improved the features of power meters. The new and advanced wireless power meters equipped in bicycles today are waterproof, durable, drop resistant and vibration resistant, and offer enhanced accuracy. These factors have increased the demand for power meters in the global bicycle market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Cycling Power Meter is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cycling Power Meter.

    To end with, in Cycling Power Meter Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Cycling Power Meter report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Cycling Power Meter Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Hub Based
  • Bottom Bracket Based
  • Chaining Based
  • Pedal Based
  • Crank Arm Based

    • Global Cycling Power Meter Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Sports Bicycle
  • Road Bicycle
  • Mountain Bicycle

    • Global Cycling Power Meter Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Cycling Power Meter Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Cycling Power Meter Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cycling Power Meter in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Cycling Power Meter Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Cycling Power Meter Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Cycling Power Meter Market Size

    2.2 Cycling Power Meter Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Cycling Power Meter Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Cycling Power Meter Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Cycling Power Meter Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Cycling Power Meter Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Cycling Power Meter Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Cycling Power Meter Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Cycling Power Meter Production by Type

    6.2 Global Cycling Power Meter Revenue by Type

    6.3 Cycling Power Meter Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Cycling Power Meter Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

