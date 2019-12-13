Global Cycling Sunglasses Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

About Cycling Sunglasses:

This report focuses on the cycling sunglasses, including the menâs cycling sunglasses, womenâs cycling sunglasses and kidâs cycling sunglasses.

Cycling Sunglasses Market Manufactures:

Oakley

Rudy

Tifosi Optics

Nike

Shimano

Decathlon

Uvex

POC

Ryders Eyewear

Native Eyewear

Scott

Smith

Bolle

Julbo

Under Armour

Revo

Ocean

Teknic

Zerorh

BBB

Nashbar

Topeak

moon

CoolChange

Outdo

Cycling Sunglasses Market Types:

Menâs Cycling Sunglasses

Womenâs Cycling Sunglasses

Kidsâ Cycling Sunglasses Cycling Sunglasses Market Applications:

Professional

Kidsâ Cycling Sunglasses Cycling Sunglasses Market Applications:

Professional

Amateur

The global average sales price of Cycling Sunglasses is in the decreasing trend, from 30.2 USD/Unit in 2012 to 27.2 USD/Unit in 2016. With the more and more fierce competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Europe is the largest consumer of Cycling Sunglasses, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016, followed by North America with a market share of 23.6% in 2016. China sales market mark a high speed growth rate, which share 20% in 2016, she will also maintain a high speed growth, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Cycling Sunglasses demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

The worldwide market for Cycling Sunglasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 82 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.