Global Daidzein Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Daidzein Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Daidzein Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Daidzein is an isoflavonoid phytoestrogenic compound found in soybeans, pea pods, clover, kudzu, and other legumes. They can use in food field, health product field, cosmetics field, pharmaceutical field, etc. Soy is the major source of extracting Daidzein globally.
In 2017, the global Daidzein production market is led by China, capturing about 45.16% of global Daidzein production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.24% global production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Daidzein are concentrated in ADM, Frutarom Health, Shaanxi Huike, Xian Desheng yuan, Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng, etc. ADM is the world leader, holding 29.08% production market share in 2017.
In application, Daidzein downstream is wide and recently Daidzein has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical & Medicine, Feed Additives and others. Globally, the Daidzein market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 66.61% of total downstream consumption of Daidzein in global.
