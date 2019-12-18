Global Daidzein Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Daidzein Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Daidzein Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Daidzein is an isoflavonoid phytoestrogenic compound found in soybeans, pea pods, clover, kudzu, and other legumes. They can use in food field, health product field, cosmetics field, pharmaceutical field, etc. Soy is the major source of extracting Daidzein globally.

In 2017, the global Daidzein production market is led by China, capturing about 45.16% of global Daidzein production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.24% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Daidzein are concentrated in ADM, Frutarom Health, Shaanxi Huike, Xian Desheng yuan, Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng, etc. ADM is the world leader, holding 29.08% production market share in 2017.

In application, Daidzein downstream is wide and recently Daidzein has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical & Medicine, Feed Additives and others. Globally, the Daidzein market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 66.61% of total downstream consumption of Daidzein in global.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ADM

Frutarom Health

Shaanxi Huike

Xian Desheng yuan

Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng

Changzhou Longterm

Shaanxi Green

N&R Industries Daidzein Market by Types

Soybeans Source

Chemical Synthesis

Others Daidzein Market by Applications

Nutraceutical & Medicine

Feed Additives