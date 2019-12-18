Global Daidzein Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Daidzein Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Daidzein Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Daidzein is an isoflavonoid phytoestrogenic compound found in soybeans, pea pods, clover, kudzu, and other legumes. They can use in food field, health product field, cosmetics field, pharmaceutical field, etc. Soy is the major source of extracting Daidzein globally.
In 2017, the global Daidzein production market is led by China, capturing about 45.16% of global Daidzein production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.24% global production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Daidzein are concentrated in ADM, Frutarom Health, Shaanxi Huike, Xian Desheng yuan, Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng, etc. ADM is the world leader, holding 29.08% production market share in 2017.
In application, Daidzein downstream is wide and recently Daidzein has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical & Medicine, Feed Additives and others. Globally, the Daidzein market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 66.61% of total downstream consumption of Daidzein in global.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
ADM
Daidzein Market by Types
Daidzein Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Daidzein consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Daidzein market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Daidzein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Daidzein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Daidzein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
