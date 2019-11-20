Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market 2019 – Overview with Industry Data, Business Plans and Industry Growth Trends 2019-2025

Global “Dairy-Free Yogurt Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Dairy-Free Yogurt industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Dairy-Free Yogurt market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Today, consumers are more concerned towards healthy lifestyle choices and primarily seeking for products that are plant-based or with vegan options, nutritional benefits and many other. This changing lifestyle has influence the companies to fulfill the needs of consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products or for consumers who are avoiding dairy based products due to lactose intolerance or any medical reasons. Dairy-Free Yogurt is one of the product fueling the demand in the global market among the consumers seeking for dairy-free alternative products. Currently, the dairy-free alternatives made from plant-based products, soy, oat, coconut, rice and others are gaining popularity in the market. Primarily the demand for dairy-free yogurt is increasing at higher growth, especially in North America and Western European countries due to growing number of vegan food and health conscious consumers.

Drivers influencing the increase in dairy-free yogurt market globally include increasing number of consumers suffering from health problems related to lactose intolerance, milk allergies and many other problems. Other major factors driving the dairy-free yogurt market globally are growing number of health conscious consumers, increasing number of vegan population, and increasing demand for fortified dairy free food and beverages in the world market. Also, the increasing demand for dairy-free yogurt has led to its trending demand as an on-the-go breakfast product or in convenience food market. Further, the growing number of urban population and increasing consumers belong to the high-income level group are also some factors contribute to the growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the developing countries. One of the major challenges that may restrict the growth of dairy-free yogurt market is its higher cost price, fluctuations in the price of raw material and the higher manufacturing cost may become restraint for a growth of dairy-free yogurt market in the short term.

In 2019, the market size of Dairy-Free Yogurt is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy-Free Yogurt. This report studies the global market size of Dairy-Free Yogurt, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dairy-Free Yogurt sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Granarolo

WhiteWave Services

Yoplait

Vitasoy

Daiya Foods

GOOD KARMA FOODS

Barambah Organics

Amande Cultured Almond Milk

Green Valley Organics

YOSO Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Plain

Strawberry

Pineapple

Mixed Berries

Others Dairy-Free Yogurt Market by Applications:

Hyper Market/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Retail