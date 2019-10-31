Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877910

Data center IT asset disposition is in development phase with a highly prosperous future, owing to the ubiquity of electronic devices that need proper disposing in order to preserve the environment. There are plenty of opportunities for the existing players, with most of them implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to add to their enterprise level customers as well as focusing on incrementing their output in terms of remarketed products sold. For instance, CCS providers such as Facebook Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. have employed ITAD programs and procedures to dispose discarded assets in order to efficiently manage their unusable IT assets. This strategy enables them to comply with the regulatory policies pertaining to the environment and increase their returns.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Data Center IT Asset Disposition market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Data Center IT Asset Disposition in 2016.

In the industry, Arrow Electronics profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Sims Recycling and IBM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.77%, 7.51% and 5.78% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are mainly nine types of Data Center IT Asset Disposition, including Servers, Memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, Line cards, Desktops, Laptops and SSD. And Desktops is the main type for Data Center IT Asset Disposition, and the Desktops reached a sales value of approximately 1384.35 M USD in 2016, with 17.88% of global sales volume.

Although sales of Data Center IT Asset Disposition brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Arrow Electronics

Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

IBM

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GEEP

Dell Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

Apto Solutions

Inc.

CloudBlue

Dataserv

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

LifeSpan International

Inc. Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market by Types

Servers

Memory modules

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market by Applications

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Remarketing/Resale