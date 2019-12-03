Global DC Contactor Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

Global "DC Contactor Market" growing demand for DC Contactor market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

DC Contactors are designed to control the line isolation, starting, stopping, reversing, and regulating functions of a DC motor. DC Contactors are comprised of a high current switch and a solenoid in a single enclosure. The switch provides the desired function, to turn current flow on and off.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

TE Connectivity

Rockwell Automation

Zhejiang Dongya Electronic

GIGAVAC (GuoLi Electronic Technology)

ABB

Siemens

SCHALTBAU GMBH

Curtis Instruments

Eaton

AMETEK

Hubbell Industrial Controls

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Trombetta DC Contactor Market Segmentation Market by Application

Motor application

Power switching

Others

Market by Type

General purpose DC contactors

Definite-Purpose DC Contactors By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]